Residents of Nhyiaeso, a farming community in the Asante Akim North Municipality of the Ashanti Region, are terrified over the murder of a 15-year-old boy.

The deceased, David Anaara, was butchered by a machete-wielding man believed to be a cattle herder, on Monday, January 17, 2022.

The deceased went with his two younger siblings to fetch water at a stream to their farm, but the two little boys escaped unhurt when the assailant attacked their brother.

Police intervention saved three cattle, herders, from being lynched after residents suspected they were behind the killing.

Some residents who spoke to Citi News demanded that Police expedite investigations and bring the culprit to book.

“I am a teacher. I was in the house that fateful day when I was informed that one of my most brilliant students had been killed. I was taken aback. I cannot possibly think of why a 15-year-old boy can be killed in this manner. This case should not just die. We need justice to be served.”

Another resident said “we could hardly believe the news when we heard it. What will a little boy possibly do to deserve this inhumane treatment? We want the issue investigated and culprits prosecuted.”