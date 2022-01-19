A former Member of Parliament for Suhum and an aspiring national executive officer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Frederick Opare-Ansah, has downplayed the achievements of the current crop of executives.

The current leadership led by the Chairman, Freddie Blay, and General Secretary, John Boadu, is credited for bringing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo into power in 2016 with a historic one million gap and retaining him in 2020.

But the former legislator, who is lacing his boots to contest John Boadu for the General Secretary position, says the current executives can only be judged with the outcome of the 2020 polls.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Opare-Ansah, indicated that the executives performed poorly based on the outcome of the parliamentary election in 2020.

“I am not sure about these executives [retaining] us in power. We had a set of executives who were suspended in 2015. Prior to that, we had successfully conducted parliamentary elections. I don’t think the result of the 2016 elections was because of the people who assumed office after the others were suspended.”

“We won the 2012 elections, and it was stolen from us when the new executives had been given the opportunity to do a better job. I will not credit [the new executives]. Funny enough, we saw their work in 2020 when we had power, and resources with 169 seats, they came back to 137”, he said.

Frederick Opare-Ansah is seeking to contest incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu, Justin Kodua Frimpong, Charles Cromwell Bissue and Musah Superior.

The NPP will soon organize its National Executives elections following its National Delegates Conference held in Kumasi.

It is in line with the party’s reorganization processes ahead of the 2024 general elections.