The biggest and most exciting road trip of a lifetime organised by Citi FM with support from Citi TV, Heritage Caravan, is back with a bang! The Caravan, which would have been in its 7th year running since its inception in 2016, had to be put on hold in 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its uncertainties.

The Heritage Caravan, which has had impressive patronage so far, will be touring 8 regions of Ghana for 7 days; from March 5, to March 12, 2022, in the most epic way.

This year, the Caravan will start from the Greater Accra Region, and continue to the Central, Western, Bono, Northern, Upper East, Ashanti, and the Eastern Regions. It will make stops at historical sites in these regions, and patrons will have the opportunity to learn about compelling facts, and amazing cultural discoveries during these visits.

Aside from the education, exploration, and adventure anticipated for this year’s road trip, patrons will also be taken out on the razzle with a lineup of activities like a Bonfire Night, Boboobo display, a mini durbar with lots of local dishes and drinks, and the chance to form life-long bonds with other entrants.

Fees

Interested participants are expected to pay an affordable fee of GH¢5,000 for single occupancy and ¢4,000 for double occupancy.

This discounted fee covers, transportation, accommodation, breakfast, dinner, tour site fees, and all special activities.

How to register

Participants for this year’s edition can follow the Heritage Caravan link on www.citinewsroom.com to register, or call 0205973973 or 0550900006 for more information.

Interested persons are required to be vaccinated to be eligible for the trip.

This year’s Heritage Caravan is sponsored by Hollard Insurance.

About Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan is a week-long road trip, which takes participants on a tour to various regions in Ghana, with the aim of experiencing the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical excerpts of the Ghanaian heritage.

Since its inception in 2016, the Caravan has been to all regions of the country, visiting tour sites like the Mole National Park, the Military Museum in Ashanti Region, the Slave Memorial at Assin Manso, Elmina Castle, the Larabanga Mosque – one of Ghana’s architectural masterpieces, the village on stilts; Nzulezu, and the crocodile pond at Paga amongst others.

The Heritage Caravan, an initiative of Citi FM and Citi TV takes place in the month of March (Heritage Month). It is the final event that crowns the Heritage Month Series; a month-long exposition on the Ghanaian heritage, and historical antecedents.