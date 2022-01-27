A 27-year- old woman is in the custody of the Anloga District Police in the Volta Region over the killing of Ami Ablorde, a caterer at Woe, near Angloga.

On 11th January 2022, the suspect armed with a gallon containing a mixture of petrol and diesel poured the petrol and diesel mixture on the deceased and lighted the match at a restaurant where they both worked.

The suspect was later arrested after attempting to commit suicide to avoid being caught.

The suspect was arraigned at the Anloga District Magistrate Court and was remanded to reappear on 24th February 2022, while the investigation into the incident continues.

Narrating the incident to Citi News, the Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Volta Regional Police Command, Inspector, Prince Dogbatse said: “The suspect was arrested with the help of members of the community after she attempted taking her life moments after setting the deceased ablaze, leaving her with life-threatening burns, leading to her death.”