The three suspects arrested by the Agogo Police for allegedly butchering a 15-year-old boy at Nhyiaeso, in the Asante Akyem North Municipality of the Ashanti Region, have been put before the Agogo Magistrate Court.

The herdsmen allegedly met the teenager at the riverside, where they inflicted machete wounds on him, leading to his death. Reasons for the attack are not yet known.

The angry residents later arrested three herdsmen and handed them over to the Agogo Police.

In a Citi News interview, the Konongo Divisional Police Commander, Shaibu Osei, said the three suspects will be charged appropriately.

“Initially, three suspects were arrested by the indigenes, but they were rescued by the police. We have taken their caution statement. When it is a murder case, you have to gather a lot of evidence. So we have to send them to court for the court to remand them, so we are able to continue with the investigations. So the three suspects have been put before the court.

Residents of Nhyiaeso, a farming community in the Asante Akim North Municipality of the Ashanti Region, are terrified over the killing of the 15-year-old boy.

The deceased, David Anaara, was butchered by a machete-wielding man believed to be a cattle herder, on Monday, January 17, 2022.

The deceased went with his two younger siblings to fetch water at a stream to their farm, but the two little boys escaped unhurt when the assailant attacked their brother.

Police intervention saved three cattle, herders, from being lynched after residents suspected they were behind the killing.