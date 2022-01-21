Former President John Dramani Mahama is saddened by the Thursday afternoon explosion at Appiate near Bogoso in the Western Region that resulted in the death of scores of residents.

While consoling the bereaved families, he extended wishes of speedy recovery to the injured.

Mr. Mahama in a Facebook post said “a truly sad day for Ghana! My deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the unfortunate disaster at Appiate, in the Bogoso District of the Western Region this afternoon.”

“Let’s pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, as we also urge the security and emergency services to continue to work assiduously to alleviate the damage and suffering in the affected communities.”

To the chiefs and people in the affected areas, the former President said the “National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the country stand with you, in this time of grief.”

Preliminary investigations by the police have established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano Mines collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the explosion.

17 people have so far been confirmed dead with nearly 60 others injured.