Absa Bank’s Managing Director, Abena Osei-Poku, has started 2022 just like she ended 2021 – relentlessly finding new ways to better serve clients and customers.

With 2022 already halfway through its first month, Mrs. Osei-Poku has engaged a diversity of the bank’s clientele base on how their year has started and how to better map out the most effective strategies to closely engage and support them throughout the year.

Every client or customer wants quality, value, convenience, reliability and efficient support. These are among a plethora of expectations that most individuals, businesses, and corporations want from their banks. In a world, where the pace of growth and transformation are being orchestrated by digital technology, banks are under pressure to rise above the occasion and deliver value consistently. The global pandemic has also added to this constraint by increasingly putting pressures on several sectors to fast-track their digital adoption strategies ahead of schedule.

Absa Bank is one of the leading banks in Ghana that firmly grasped the need for total transformation early on, even before the pandemic. The Bank’s array of technological products and services were instrumental in giving comfort to many customers and clients during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and afterwards.

As has become her regular custom, Mrs. Osei-Poku, a week ago, visited some of the bank’s customers in the heart of Kantamanto market in Accra, to interact and spend some time with them as they went about their business. These clients trade in a range of different products and services, including building materials, health and safety equipment, childcare products and electrical appliances.

The conversations were interesting and thought-provoking. They drifted towards familiar areas of access to manageable financing, a convenient operating environment and progressive business growth. Abena was grateful for their consistency and loyalty in pushing Absa Bank to go beyond the limit in meeting their needs. She assured them that the bank will continue to adopt effective measures to take feedback and serve them even better.

Commenting on the engagement, Abena Osei-Poku said: “At Absa Bank, we are obsessed with going the extra mile to understand our clients and customers, their challenges and how to empower them to operate sustainably. Today I have had a great time with some of them. I have listened to their concerns, gauged the nature of the business environment and the opportunities available, in order to support them in bringing their possibilities to life. We recognize our role as an enabler in Ghana’s overall growth, and it is a mandate we fully embrace.”

There are lots of things to be excited about if you are an Absa Bank client or customer this year. Two things stand out: first, the bank will be celebrating its second-year anniversary as a fully-fledged subsidiary of Absa Group in Ghana in February.

Already possessing a strong heritage in Ghana, spanning over a hundred years as a bank, Absa’s second anniversary is a further demonstration of the organization’s commitment and influence in the country.

Another subject of interest this year is the commencement of construction works on the bank’s new Head Office, which has begun in earnest.

The new Head Office is seen as a demonstration of Absa Bank’ long-term commitment to the economic sustainability and development of Ghana.