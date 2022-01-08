As part of efforts to empower students, encourage risk-taking, creative and critical thinking, foster independent learning and leadership, individual accountability and the pursuit of excellence, a new program labeled as Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) has been launched.

The official launch of the Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) was held in Accra at the Executive Lounge of Movenpick Hotel on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Guest of Honour

The ceremony was attended by many and was graciously honoured by the Deputy Minister of Education (General), Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, who doubles as a Member of Parliament for the Assin South Constituency in the Central Region.

The mission of the ATDP program

The ATDP program through modules such as The Sharks Quiz and Ghana Olympiad Academy will be nurturing and grooming the next generation of academic thinkers and innovators.

It is designed to challenge students in the pursuit of excellence.

It is targeted at motivating young individuals by creating opportunities and leveraging international exposure on global networks.

Nurturing Young Talents

Speaking at the launch, Mr Ohene Acquaye Abel revealed that the Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) creates a platform through steam projects, competitions, career guidance and mentorship, and scholarship programs.

He further added that it helps students to get the nurturing and grooming they need to be able to compete with the rest of the world.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, highlighted the importance of developing the innovative ability of individuals

“We need to reimagine education and bring to the practicality of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM),” he said

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour reiterated that the Academic Talent Development Program (ATDP) is going to offer practical robotics, artificial intelligence and many insightful practical innovation tools to young and bright students and expose them to the kind of skills required to lead innovations and inventions that are critical for our transformation as a country.

Board Inauguration

At the launch, a new board was inaugurated.

The board is mandated to supervise students in the continent and implement educational projects through exposure and international programs.

Here is the board chaired by Emerita Professor Elizabeth Ardayfio-Schandorf.