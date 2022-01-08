“Remorse isn’t simply a statement of regret. Remorse is something that’s felt and demonstrated,” he said. “After Ahmaud Arbery fell, the McMichaels turned their backs.”

But he ruled that while Bryan – who filmed the incident – had participated in the ambush, he should have an opportunity for parole because he “demonstrated grave concerns that what had occurred should not have occurred” soon after.

Members of the Arbery family delivered powerful victim impact statements as they called for the three men to be “fully committed for the consequences” of their actions.

Through tears, Wanda Cooper Jones – who sat in the courtroom throughout the trial – spoke directly to her late son.

“This verdict doesn’t bring you back, but it does help bring closure to this very difficult chapter of my life,” she said.

“I made a promise to you the day I laid you to rest: I told you I love you and someday, somehow, I would get you justice.”

Jasmine Arbery recalled her younger brother’s love of the outdoors, his athletic build and “dark skin that glistened in the sunlight like gold”.

“These are the qualities that made these men assume Ahmaud was a dangerous criminal and chase him with guns drawn,” she said.

“To me those qualities reflected a young man with life and energy who looked like me and the people I love.”

Arbery’s father Marcus lamented how he would never spend another day with a child who changed his life.

Defence attorneys had argued for some leniency, with attorney Kevin Gough arguing Bryan should have an opportunity for parole because he “did not kill, did not attempt to kill and did not intend to kill” Arbery.

Bob Rubin and Laura Hogue, counsel to the McMichaels, said their clients were good men devoted to family, community and country who committed “one bad act”.

“As thoughtless or reckless as these actions may have been, they are not evidence of a soul so blackened as to deserve life with no parole,” said Mr Rubin.