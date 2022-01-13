Fulfilling their promise, AirtelTigo presented a total amount of GHS 175,000 to the three lucky winners who topped the points accumulation tally at the end of the 75 day long “To Gu Me So” promotion.

The overall winner James Ganyo, a resident of Lakeside took home the enviable cash prize of GHS 100,000. The 1st runner up, Eric Sowah Anum from Dansoman received GHS 50,000 and Daniel Kumaho from Ho also walked away with a respectable GHS 25,000.

Commenting at the prize presentation held at the Madina market in Accra, Head of Brand & PR at AirtelTigo, Nancy Assor Asiedu-Amrado, congratulated the jubilant winners stating, “this is just one of the many ways we are demonstrating how AirtelTigo cherishes its customers. It is our wish that the plans you have for these rewards are realized and that it impacts your lives positively.”

She continued by assuring customers of an enhanced network experience, affordable products, and services from AirtelTigo this year. “Our quest to continue being a trusted brand and touch more lives through our CSR and other initiatives continues. We therefore encourage all our customers to actively participate in ongoing the SIM registration exercise to ensure that your number is secured to enjoy the amazing service we have in store for you.”

She used the opportunity to appreciate all AirtelTigo’s key stakeholders such as staff, distributors, retailers, freelancers, customers, and many others. “Your contribution keeps the business going. AirtelTigo will continue to innovate to make life simple.”

The winners were full of excitement as they received their prize package from AirtelTigo. The overall winner James Ganyo said, “I am delighted to be announced as the overall winner. AirtelTigo is truly the network that makes life simple. To be honest, I still can’t believe I am a GHS 100,000 richer today, for just doing more with my AirtelTigo number. I want to thank AirtelTigo and encourage everyone to join me on the AirtelTigo network, so they can enjoy such benefits.”

“To Gu Me So” was launched in October last year with the goal of appreciating AirtelTigo customers for their undying commitment to the network. The promo rewarded customers hourly with call minutes and data as well as Daily, Weekly and Monthly Cash prizes, all based on Recharge and Usage.

Overall, the ‘To Gu Me So’ promotion has successfully rewarded Over 50,000 Customers with a total of One Million Ghana Cedis Cash and other amazing prizes across the country.

