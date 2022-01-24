Authorities of the Akro Senior High Technical School in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, have provided a narration on how students of the school beat a thief to death on the premises of the institution.

Two suspected thieves on Friday night invaded the school’s girls’ dormitory.

One of the suspects first entered the school but luck eluded him after he was caught by the students and beaten to pulp.

Later on, another unnamed accomplice illegally came in demanding the release of his counterpart amidst threat on the student body but he was also apprehended and beaten up.

One of them, Emmanuel Kpabitey Sackitey, however, died at St. Martins De Porres Hospital where the police rushed them to upon finding them unconscious.

Headmaster of the school, Charles Osombaa, who spoke to media about how the incident unfolded wondered how the suspected criminals managed to get onto the school compound.

“One thief came in the night and we managed to apprehend him. While we were keeping him for the police to come for him, another one emerged threatening the student that, if the other thief is not released, he will bring others from town to beat them up. This infuriated the students and they beat him. We managed to rescue him. The police came in and took him to hospital. Upon reaching there he was pronounced dead.”

“The thief was caught by the students so they started beating him before we came out of our bungalows. We do not know how he managed to get into the compound because the place is walled. So we do not know if he scaled the wall and he did not even keep quiet but he came threatening the students, and that is what annoyed them”, the school head narrated.

In the meantime, the Eastern Regional Police Command has intensified security at the school.

The Odumase District Commander, Supt. Doris Grant in an interview with Citi News, said officers have been stationed to patrol the area.

Police investigations have since been launched into the incident.

“I had information that some two boys had invaded the school, and they were thieves. My men responded and came here and saw that they had been physically assaulted. I gave directives that they should be taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, one died”, Supt. Doris Grant

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy, while the surviving suspect, Odoi Solomon, is still responding to medical treatment.