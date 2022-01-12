President Akufo-Addo has cut the sod for the construction of a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) School at East Legon in Accra.

He assured that science and technology will be given prominent attention in his second term.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, President Akufo-Add said his government is repositioning Ghana’s education system by anchoring it on STEM education.

“Already, as part of my commitment to the advancement of STEM education in the country, the government has commenced the development of 20 STEM centres, and 10 model STEM Senior High Schools across the country, which are at various stages of completion. Some of these schools will be operationalized this year”, President Akufo-Addo said.

“These institutions and centres will be fitted with state-of-the-art equipment and laboratories to facilitate teaching and learning in all areas of study including artificial intelligence and robotics… In the next 24 months, the Accra STEM academy will be completed from Kindergarten to Senior High School with an expected student population of 2,000 students.”

The Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adu Twum, spoke about the importance of the STEM academy.

“We need to have great minds starting from kindergarten focusing on science, technology, engineering, and Mathematics.”

“We also believe there has to be a pipeline and that is the reason behind the Accra Stem Academy beginning from Kindergarten all the way to high school.”