President Akufo-Addo is urging the Black Stars of Ghana to win the 2021 edition of the African Cup of Nations, being held in Cameroon.

He said the team should do all it can to end the 40-year trophy drought.

“Like with every edition of AFCON the Ghanaian people expect nothing short of ultimate glory from the stars.”

“The pressure to succeed is understandably high because of our status of four-time winners, and also because it has been 40 long years since we last lifted the trophy.”

“The target for you, naturally, is to bring the cup home. We have to go a step further than the second places recorded in 1992, 2010 and 2015, and bring the 40-year drought to an end,” the President said.

The 33rd AFCON will be held from January 9, 2022, to February 6, 2022, in six venues in five cities of Cameroon.

The Black Stars, led by Milovan Raievac, are in Group C and will begin the tournament this Monday with a game against Morocco before playing Gabon and Comoros.

The team arrived in Yaoundé, Cameroon, on Saturday after training in Doha.