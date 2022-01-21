The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, has commiserated with residents and families affected by the Appiate explosion that resulted in the tragic loss of lives, injuries, and destruction of properties.

The Speaker in a statement entreated Ghanaians to lend a helping hand to the affected families and victims of the explosion.

“I received with shock and sadness news of an accident that resulted in the tragic loss of lives, varying degrees of injury, and the loss of property in the town of Appiate, near Bogoso in the Western Region.”

“I offer my condolences and prayers to the victims and their families. Their pain and grief is unimaginable. But the Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. (Psalm 34:18).”

He entreated all Ghanaians to remember the victims in their prayers.

”I also encourage those in adjoining communities to open their doors to them. And to the rest of Ghanaians to offer whatever support they can by way of food, water, building materials, clothing, and anything essential to ease the grief of our fellow countrymen and women.”

“Let us, in the proverbial Ghanaian spirit of love and hospitality, help them to rebuild their lives.”

Bogoso explosion

Preliminary investigations by the Police said the vehicle at the centre of the explosion was transporting explosives to a mining site when the incident occurred.

Police say the vehicle collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the explosion.

Meanwhile, Chirano Gold Mines has confirmed that the truck that was involved in the explosion was destined for its site.

The mining company said the truck belongs to mining services contractor MAXAM.‬

To forestall a secondary explosion, the government has deployed a joint team of police and military explosion experts to examine the situation and put in place the requisite measures.