Fire service personnel from Amasaman have rescued a driver and his mate after a crash between Ofankor and Tantra Hill in Accra.

The Monday morning crash involved a truck carrying bags of cashew seeds.

The Fire Service said the truck veered off the road leading to the crash.

Personnel from the Ambulance Service and the Police were at the scene of the crash to assist with casualty care and to convey the casualties to the 37 Military Hospital.

They also worked to control the crowd from obstructing the rescue efforts of the Firemen.