Citi News checks at some health facilities in the Ashanti Region show that the strike by members of the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists is in full force.

As a result of the strike, many hospitals such as the Manhyia Government Hospital, Ejisu Government Hospital, Suntreso Government Hospital, Obuasi government hospital among others are unable to perform surgeries as cases are being referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where there are anaesthesiologists who can also perform surgeries.

The members of the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists begun their strike on Saturday, January 1, 2022, following what they described as the expiration of their license to operate.

Each year, members are expected to renew their license with the Medical and Dental Council, which makes them eligible to practice.

However, the group has refused to renew the license as it says it has parted ways with the Medical and Dental Council for its failure to champion the course of anaesthetists over the years. This means that from 1st January 2022, they are not eligible to operate.

The group wants the Ministry of Health to lead the charge in ensuring that their licenses are renewed.

The members have in recent years been engaged in a tussle with the Ministry of Health and the Medical and Dental Council over their condition of service, among other concerns.

Speaking to Citi News, the National Public relations officer of the group, Seth McAndoh indicated that they want the Ministry of Health to, as a matter of urgency intervene in addressing their concerns.

“The Ministry has to just give us a latter and issue a directive that our license for 2021 has been automatically extended to 2022 and if it extends to 2022, we will be able to practice anaesthesia,” he said.