Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has hinted that the Electronic Transaction Levy rate of 1.75% will be reviewed when the house resumes for the second session.

Voting on the levy led to chaos in parliament as Members of Parliament were captured on tape exchanging blows. Opponents of the tax policy are demanding either a reduction of the rate or its total withdrawal.

The government has however not ceded to these demands.

However, in an interview with Citi News, Mr. Annoh Dompreh indicated that stakeholders have been extensively engaged and the E-levy would be tabled in a form acceptable to all.

“I have a feeling that there might be one or two amendments, especially concerns about utility and probably the rates. I am sure there will be some amendments to it. I am not concluding though, but from intelligence, I am picking, the kind of thinking the MPs are showing, I am very sure that there will be some change in form.”

On December 21, 2021, Parliament adjourned its sitting to January 25, 2022, without passing the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy of 1.75%.

It came after the house reconvened that day following the abrupt suspension of sittings by the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrews Asiamah, after a fight broke out during the voting on the levy.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, prayed the sit-in Speaker, First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, to adjourn the house for cooler heads to prevail.

Fight in Parliament

The decision of the First Deputy Speaker to take leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to take charge to enable him to participate in voting occasioned disagreement from the Minority, and a subsequent tussle over the Speaker’s sitting area ensued.

The brawl saw dozens of the opposition parliamentarians exchange fisticuffs with their colleagues on the majority side, while some officials of parliament tried to protect the Speaker’s seat and the mace of parliament from being attacked.

However, calm returned moments after, before the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah, adjourned the sitting.