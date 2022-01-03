The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, on Saturday, January 1, 2022, hosted a get-together for widows and widowers in his constituency to mark the New Year.

The gesture, according to the Bantama MP, who is also Minister for Works and Housing, was intended to put smiles on the faces of the widows who spent Christmas without their loved ones.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye admonished Ghanaians, especially the well-to-do, to offer such persons the needed assistance to enable them improve upon their standard of living.

“I believe in the spirit of sharing and being there for our neighbours. I, therefore, appeal to all to show love and care for widows and the less-privileged in society.”

“I am forever grateful to God for the opportunity to support others even as they celebrate the New year in the absence of their loved ones”, he added.

The event took place at the forecourt of his office in the Bantama constituency.

The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the Member of Parliament for remembering them and asked for God’s blessings for him in the year ahead.

In a related development, the Bantama lawmaker also organised fun games for the youth in the constituency.