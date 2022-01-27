A New Patriotic Party Chairman hopeful in the Ashanti Region, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has been honoured with a Presidential Globe African Heroes Award for Hope and Reliance leadership honours.

He was honoured by the Rectitude International Mission (RIM) and the Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce, and Administration (BORGCA) for contributions to society over the past years.

The plague which was presented to the awardee had the inscription ‘Hope and Reliance Honours’.

The organizers of the award, in a letter to Mr. Kwaku Appiah on his selection for the gesture, stated that “BORGCA and WODIF jointly write to acknowledge your immense contribution to Socio-Economic development of Ghana since Nana Akufo-Addo administration. Your profound dedication, commitment, and relentless devotion to be fair, free, and firm in balance decision-making have earned you this great compliment, commendation, and accolades. After Careful considerations on all nominations were evaluated and deliberated on for several hours in over thirteen weeks by the selection committee, you came up tops in the final top shortlist.”

Odeneho, after receiving the award, said he was grateful to the organizers for the recognition and added, “We pray for strength to continually be of help to society. I believe with the help of God, this and more can be done. God is our only hope.”

Rectitude International Mission is a subsidiary organisation of the Bureau of Research on Governance Commerce and Administration (BORGCA).

It is the International Relations Unit of BORGCA, acting in all internationally related affairs as well as events/programs on behalf of all BORGCA’s subsidiary agencies.

’BORGCA’ is a research center for governance, commerce, and administration-related issues.

The Bureau observes, monitors, and collates information on selected interests aimed at purposes of effectiveness/recognition and performance in its competitive analysis.

It was formed to give a new look and direction, focusing more closely on individual activities and the administrative performance of corporate institutions in African societies.

The event was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, January 21, 2022.