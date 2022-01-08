Veterinary officers in the Ashanti Region have intensified education on emergency measures poultry farmers can implement in the case of a bird flu infestation.

A recent outbreak has led to the killing of 20,000 birds in three major poultry farms in the Ashanti Region, just six days after Christmas.

According to the Ashanti regional veterinary service, the cause of the outbreak is a result of interference from neighbouring countries that purchase poultry from them.

Confirming the bird flu cases recorded to Citi News, a risk communication officer at the Ashanti Regional Veterinary Services Directorate, Dr. Benjamin Kissi cautioned farmers in other regions to learn from the loss in the Ashanti Region.

“Indeed, this is the situation we find ourselves in, but the team is working tirelessly to control the situation. We are also intensifying education and sensitisation drive.”

“We however urge farmers in the other regions to be on alert.”

In 2021, seven regions reported cases of the flu; namely the Upper West, Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti, Volta, Western, and Western North Regions.

Over 6,000 birds had to be killed because of Flu in the Tema West Municipality.

During the last outbreak, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture announced a total ban on the importation of poultry and poultry products from neighbouring countries where the prevalence of the disease was confirmed.

There was also a ban on the movement of poultry and poultry products within and from the affected regions and districts to other parts of the country, and strict inspection and issuance of permits to cover the movement of all poultry and poultry products from unaffected parts of the country.