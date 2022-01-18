The three persons standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state in the procurement of some ambulances have pleaded not guilty to all counts.

They have subsequently been granted bail with varying conditions.

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister in the erstwhile NDC administration and MP for Ajumako Enyan-Essiam, Mr. Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Health Ministry, and Mr. Richard Jakpa, a businessman, are accused of wilfully causing financial loss to the State, contravening the Procurement Act, and misapplying public property; for their respective roles in the purchase of some 200 ambulances under the Mahama regime.

The Financial and Economic Division 2 of the High Court presided over by Her Ladyship Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, ordered that each of the three accused persons deposit their passports with the Court.

For Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Court granted him a self-reconnaissance bail to the tune of three (3) million Ghana cedis.

The former Chief Director, Mr. Anemana’s bail conditions are two million Ghana cedis and three sureties, one of whom must be a public servant not below the rank of a Director.

The Businessman, Mr. Richard Jakpa, on the other hand, is on a five million cedis bail with three sureties one of whom must be justified with documents of landed property.

The parties are to file their disclosures by February 8, 2022, and to return on February 15 for Case Management Conference.

Ato Forson didn’t err in ambulance deal – Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, an aide to former President John Mahama, has defended Mr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the former Deputy Communications Minister, rather accused the Akufo-Addo administration of sidestepping an opportunity to address concerns with the procurement with the Big Sea General Trading Limited, which supplied the ambulances.

“Have they asserted our rights under this dispute resolution clause? Have they requested a meeting with Big Sea? And if that meeting failed, have they followed up to go for arbitration,” he questioned.

The country is said to have lost $2.4 million after 30 ambulances were procured in 2014 by the Ministry of Health were deemed to be faulty or not fit for purpose.