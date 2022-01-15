The Office of the Speaker of Parliament has questioned the motive behind the withdrawal of four military persons assigned to offer protection to Alban Bagbin.

The office described the move as an attempt to strip the Speaker of protection and believes such as untenable.

In a statement sighted by Citi News, the office said the decision to withdraw the soldiers sets a bad precedent and is even more worrying that the reason is unknown.

“In a country that takes pride in its democratic institutions and processes, the decision to reduce the number of security personnel assigned to the Speaker detracts from the political gains that Ghana has made, and is a bad precedent. The unknown reason for such a move is puzzling, but the real motive should be obvious to all objective observers of the political scene in Ghana.”

The office also noted that the development sets the Speaker up for harm.

“If it is an attempt to gag the Speaker, this move will serve to only widen the gap between the legislature and the other arms of government. It also hints at the possibility of a plot to place the safety and security of the Speaker in harm’s way.”

A letter from the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, NP Andoh to the Speaker last week said the five soldiers were attached ‘without proper procedure.’

The officers, WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince have been serving Bagbin’s office since he became Speaker in January 2021.

“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularize their attachment,” the letter stated.

But Bagbin’s office in response cautioned the military high command over the decision and urged it to be guided by the overall national interest.

Read the Office of the Speaker of Parliament’s statement below:

RT. HON. SPEAKER, ALBAN S.K. BAGBIN, STRIPPED OFF SECURITY COVER

The office of the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban S.K. Bagbin, has taken note of the withdrawal of four military officers posted to assist in the protection of the Speaker. The attempt to strip the Speaker off security protection is untenable. In a country that takes pride in its democratic institutions and processes, the decision to reduce the number of security personnel assigned to the Speaker detracts from the political gains that Ghana has made, and is a bad precedent.

The unknown reason for such a move is puzzling, but the real motive should be obvious to all objective observers of the political scene in Ghana. If it is an attempt to gag the Speaker, this move will serve to only widen the gap between the legislature and the other arms of government. It also hints at the possibility of a plot to place the safety and security of the Speaker in harm’s way.

The citizens of this country yearned for an effective separation of powers as well as check and balance, and voted to have a hung Parliament. They are looking for a lot more consultation, consensus building and dialogue. This move contrasts with that and certainly is a bad precedent.

In decisions such as these, we must ensure that we are guided by the overall interest of this country and the sustenance of our democracy and its institutions.