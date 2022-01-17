The Bawku Municipal Security Council says plans are far advanced to beef up security in the area to guarantee the safety of students as schools reopen today, Monday, January 17, 2022, following renewed chieftaincy disturbances in the area.

The Assembly last week requested for more security deployment to guarantee the safety of students following the renewed disturbances in the area.

The Bawku disturbances have claimed many lives compelling the assembly to provide escorts for students in tertiary and second cycle institutions.

Speaking to Citi News, the Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, Amadu Hamza, said the Regional Security Council, REGSEC has agreed to send more security personnel to the area to avert any possible attacks on students.

“The Minister and I have been working together to ensure that we get security to escort students to go in there and also to ensure their safety while they are in school. The Regional Security Council has agreed to deploy more personnel to the area to prevent any possible attacks especially as schools reopen.”

The MCE further stated that, the assembly has written to the National Peace council to intervene in the matter.

“We have been engaging members of the inter-ethnic peace committee because of mistrust between the feuding factions. We have equally reached out to the National Peace Council to step in to help in resolving the matter.”

On Monday, December 27, 2021, there was gunfire in parts of the town following attempts to perform the final funeral rites of a Chief who died about 41 years ago.

This resulted in a curfew being placed on the entire township and a ban on smock wearing.

Thirteen persons were subsequently arrested and airlifted to Accra following the violence.

The incident resulted in heavy security deployment to communities within the municipality.