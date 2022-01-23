The Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Saturday, January 22, 2022, left Accra for New York in the United States of America (USA).

Prior to holding meetings with senior officials of the United Nations (UN), Dr. Bawumia will on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, deliver a statement during the Open Debate of the UN Security Council, to which Ghana was recently elected as a non-permanent member.

The Vice-President is also expected to hold discussions in Washington DC with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Ms. Molly Phee on strengthening the co-operation between the two countries on issues of mutual interest.

Dr. Bawumia is expected to return to Accra on Friday, January 28, 2022.