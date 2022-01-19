The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has urged journalists to be circumspect in their reportage of the feud between Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and Dormaahene, Osagyefo Agyeman Badu.

It asked media editors and social media activists to adhere to ethical journalistic standards in publishing statements from the two chiefs.

The GJA said this is highly relevant in forestalling tension and conflict that may arise from such reportage.

“The GJA particularly wants traditional media editors and social media activists to filter any pronouncements from the two chiefs through a very tight weave of journalistic responsibility and gatekeeping. This is to ensure that the public is fed with ethically wholesome and culturally edifying information which will not escalate the tension nor compromise the peace and security in the two traditional areas, and by extension the entire nation. The media must be part of the solution and not part of a chieftaincy clash of staggering magnitude,” the statement said.

Lately, the two chiefs have been engaged in a back-and-forth.

The Dormaahene challenged the jurisdiction of the Asantehene in portions of Dormaa.

He had said none of the traditional areas in the then Brong Ahafo Region falls under the jurisdiction of the Asantehene.

“No land within my traditional area belongs to the Asantehene,” he had said.

The Asantehene subsequently challenged his claim, saying, “people should not make the mistake that Brong -Ahafo is not part of Asanteman. It is and I, the Asantehene represents the authority of Asanteman.”