Health authorities in the Western Region say stringent measures have been put in place to control the outbreak of Avian influenza in the region.

This comes after over 10,000 infected birds were destroyed.

There has been a spread of the bird flu in some parts of the country, including the Bono Region, where farms with over 9,000 birds were depopulated.

Officials in the Western Region say, they are not taking any chances, and have assured that the Regional Minister, together with the appropriate authorities, are working to contain the spread of the virus.

Western Regional Veterinary Director, Dr. Simon Gbene says: “We have depopulated all the farms and also disinfected the farms. We have put the farms under observation for three months, and then we will see if we will allow the farmers to go back to business because we do not want the existing birds to get onto the market. So far, 10, 000 birds have been destroyed.”

In 2021, seven regions reported cases of the flu; namely the Upper West, Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti, Volta, Western, and Western North Regions.

During the last outbreak, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture announced a total ban on the importation of poultry and poultry products from neighbouring countries where the prevalence of the disease was confirmed.

There was also a ban on the movement of poultry and poultry products within and from the affected regions and districts to other parts of the country, and strict inspection and issuance of permits to cover the movement of all poultry and poultry products from unaffected parts of the country.