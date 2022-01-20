The Deputy CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yaw Afriyie, has said the launch of the Black History Festival, which is a model of the Year of Return, will attract investments into Africa, especially Ghana.

The Black History Festival, is a festival celebrating ties between USA and Africa. It is also an opportunity to commemorate the black history month which is an annual celebration of the people of USA in celebrating their achievement, heritage and history contributions of the people of African origin in USA.

Speaking at the launch of the Black History Festival by Yali TV, Mr. Afriyie stated that with direct investment being a catalyst from the Year of Return, the initiative will “provide Ghana a platform to tap into the North American Market particularly, United States.”

He expressed optimism about the initiative, explaining that the the platform will foster “deeper connection between Ghana and the diaspora”.

Speaking to the Managing Director of Yali TV, Stephen Selasie Asuo, he explained that this is an opportunity for Africa to celebrate people of African descent while “creating a bridge between Africans in the diaspora and Africans back home.”

He added that, “the festival will expose trade, investment, and export opportunities as well as bring more diasporans home. Beyond the Return gave prominence to Ghana, but the Black History Festival is going to give prominence to Africa as a whole.”

The 7-day event comprises a Media Launch in Washington DC, US Africa Trade Dialogue, Made in Africa Expo, Media in Africa Today Dialogue, AU Youth day, fashion show and a tour around Washington DC.