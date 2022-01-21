Chirano Gold Mines has confirmed that the truck that was involved in Thursday afternoon’s explosion in Bogoso was destined for its site.

According to the mining company, the truck belongs to mining services contractor, MAXAM.‬

‪“The vehicle was heading to Chirano, approximately 140 kilometres away from the site during the incident,” the company said in a statement.‬

The company has said that it is “closely monitoring the situation and the rescue efforts.”

Preliminary investigations by the police said the vehicle was transporting explosives to a mining site when it collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the explosion.

“…A mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the explosion.”

They noted that most of the victims have been rescued and are on admission at various hospitals and clinics within the Bogoso Municipality.

So far 17 people have been confirmed dead, with 59 others badly injured.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the Police, Armed Forces and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are coordinating efforts to contain the situation.

He added that he has instructed NADMO to ensure that rapid relief is brought to residents of the community.

“Government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Appeatse,” he said.

Meanwhile, reinforcement of resources and personnel have been deployed to effectively handle the incident.

The public has also been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway.

Bogoso is a mining town in the Prestea-Huni Valley district of the Western Region.