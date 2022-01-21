13 people have been confirmed dead following the explosion at Appiate near Bogoso in the Western Region.

Some 59 people are also said to have been left with varying degrees of injury as a result of the explosion.

The Ministry for Information had earlier announced the number of fatalities as 17 but after briefings from the Police and other emergency security officials and chiefs, the National Emergency Response Mechanism team led by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, said so far 13 people had passed on, with the numbers likely to change if new information comes through.

Dr. Bawumia told pressmen on Friday that, some 179 families had been directly affected by the incident.

“So far we have heard at least 13 people have died. The numbers would change as we get more information. We hear that there are about 59 or so injuries and 179 families that have directly been affected by this disaster.”

He gave assurances that the government will do all it can to support the affected families, to ensure that normalcy is brought back to the town.

“Government on its part is going to do everything to support the families,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Vice President, on behalf of the government visited the Bogoso Catholic Parish Relief Centre where over 300 of the displaced persons are being catered for and donated mattresses, bags of rice as well as GH¢200,000 for the upkeep of survivors.