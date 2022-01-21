The National Disaster Management Organisation, NADMO, says the driver at the center of the Bogoso-Appiate fatal explosion tried preventing onlookers from getting closer to the scene.

The onlookers however took no heed as they drew closer to take pictures and videos of the spectacle.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show following the gory incident, the Deputy NADMO Director for Prestea Huni- Valley, Louis Afful, narrated the circumstances that led to the explosion.

He said there was indeed a motorbike riding in front of the truck that exploded.

“The truck hit the motorbike. The rider along the line lost control and fell together with some two others who were aboard the motorbike.”

He explained that the driver, in an attempt to avoid running over the three who fell ended up trampling on them.

“That is how the fire started, he added,”

He indicated that the driver who managed to escape immediately started beckoning those at the scene to run for their lives.

The onlookers however threw caution to the wind and ran towards the scene to take pictures and videos.

“The explosion happened in two phases, one under the ground and then the top, affecting residents in the process.”

So far, 17 people have been confirmed dead, while 59 injured persons have been rescued in the deadly explosion as authorities mobilise rescue efforts.

The government in a statement from the Information Ministry, noted that out of the 59 injured persons, 42 are receiving treatment and some are in critical condition.

It thus outlined some measures taken so far by the government to handle the situation.

Preliminary investigations by the police said a vehicle transporting explosives to a mining site collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the explosion.

Meanwhile, Chirano Gold Mines has confirmed that the truck that was involved in the explosion was destined for its site.

The mining company said the truck belongs to mining services contractor, MAXAM.‬

To forestall a secondary explosion, government has deployed a joint team of police and military explosion experts to examine the situation and put in place the requisite measures.

The Lands and Natural Resources Ministry has set up a committee to look into the fatal explosion. The committee will among other things find out if the two mining companies followed due diligence before transporting the explosives.