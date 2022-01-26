The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has described as devastating the explosion at Appiate at Bogoso in the Western Region, which claimed a number of lives.

Speaking at a meeting with officials from Goldfields International at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo said the disaster will lead to reforms in the mining sector.

“What has happened in Appiate is very difficult to accommodate. It is very devastating. But fortunately for us, we have a very young and dynamic Minister who is working with stakeholders to try and get a hung on the situation. We are focused on building a better future out of what has happened.”

“This will shape future regulation and measures that will be taken in the area of safety. Mining activities in the country will now be at the front of national discourse. These things happen. But I hope we are going to take lessons from it.”

He reiterated the government’s commitment to rebuilding the village.

“Every contribution that can be made to that exercise will be appreciated,” he added.

At least 13 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the explosion.

Over 170 families were directly affected by the incident.