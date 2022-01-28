Bolt, the leading ride-hailing platform in Ghana has announced that its mobility services are now available in Ho, Volta Region as it continues its expansion drive to other regions within the country.

In recent times, the ride-hailing company extended its services to Sunyani and Koforidua in addition to its already existing presence in Accra, Cape Coast, Kumasi, and Takoradi, making Ho the 7th and latest city to boast of Bolt’s services.

David Kotei Nikoi, Country Manager, Bolt Ghana said: “At Bolt, our primary mission is to make urban mobility for all Ghanaians easier, quicker, and more reliable. So far, we have done so in 7 out of 16 regions in Ghana, with plans to expand even further.”

“Our expansion within the major cities of these regions is strategic. We believe that once earning opportunities are created within the major towns, there is a trickle-down effect to other parts, hence our strategic expansion within the major cities of the regions. Additionally, extending our footprint to the Volta Region is a testament to our bid to give all Ghanaians the opportunity to access efficient transportation services. Not only that but to also be the foremost partner for mobility in Ghana,” Mr. Nikoi added.

Bolt’s service is easy to use; passengers simply download the Bolt app from the Android or iOS App stores and set up a user profile. Once they are ready to ride, users open the app, set their location and their intended destination. The app then gives an estimated cost for the trip and once a passenger requests a ride, the app alerts drivers nearby who then proceed to accept the ride.

For passenger safety and security, once a driver has accepted the ride, passengers will be able to see their driver’s name, photo, the carmaker, model, and registration number, as well as be able to track the driver’s movement in real-time.

To celebrate Bolt’s entry into Ho, all new riders in Ho will get a GHS5 discount off their first rides using the promo code BOLTHO.

Drivers on the Bolt platform receive competitive earnings paid by passengers – a significantly higher percentage than what drivers using other similar platforms receive. All drivers can choose how many hours they drive, there are no monthly dues, and they can work in whichever areas they choose.

Drivers’ cars must be a 2003 vehicle model or newer. The car must also be four-door (Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Accent, Kia Rio, etc) and must have passed a safety inspection.

This means that everyone hailing a ride through Bolt can be confident that they will get to their destination safely and comfortably.