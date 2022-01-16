A police officer stationed at the Nyamebekyere Police station in the Berekum District of the Bono Region, has been stabbed to death by a suspect who was arrested for threatening to harm someone. Yaw Amankona.

According to police reports, the suspect, Yaw Peprah, on arrival at the station stabbed the officer at the counter severely on the neck and other parts of the body with a knife concealed in his pocket.

The officer was rushed to a hospital but died at the facility.

“On reaching the frontage of the Police station, the suspect who was armed with a knife hidden in his pocket attacked and stabbed the NCO severely on the neck and other parts of the body. The NCO was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment but died shortly on admission,” a police statement said.

The suspect reportedly fled and went into hiding but was hunted down at his hideout at Komfuokrom also in Berekum, and he again attempted to stab the arresting officers with a knife.

“He was shot after several attempts to disarm him failed. He was also sent to the Holy family Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival,” a police statement said.

The bodies of the two have since been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation.

Meanwhile, the exhibit, suspect Yaw Peprah’s Okapi knife has been retained for evidential purpose.