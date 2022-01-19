64-year-old Comfort Dansowaa has emerged as the winner of a brand-new Toyota Corolla at this year’s annual get-together party for widows and aged at Akyem Wenchi in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region.

The annual event which brings together widows and women 60 years and above is to celebrate their wise counsel and motherly contribution to the area.

The event, which is organised by Mr Robert Lamptey, a businessman who hails from Akyem Wenchi, is also aimed at empowering and giving hope to women who believe all hope has been lost due to their current circumstances.

This year’s edition saw over 1000 women, which includes widows and women age 60 years and above from Akyem Takrowase, Akyem Kusi and Wenchi take part in a lucky raffle where Madam Comfort Dansowaa took home a brand-new Toyota Corolla.

The organizer, Mr Robert Lamptey, in an interview with Citi News, after handing over the car keys and other relevant documents to Madam Comfort, called on other well-to-do individuals to visit their hometowns and support the elderly.

“It is in this time of their lives they need us the most. And we have to show them love to be able to grow in good health because if you have an elderly person, we need advice from them and thus showing them love will let them tell us whatever advice they have to tell us. The car is the first thing I wanted to give away in this town for others to know that we all can do more to help the society or community that nurtured us. And anyone who wants to do something to honour our aged women can learn from this to do more than that”.

“I’m very happy and excited that we have done this today, and the lucky old woman who got the car is also happy, It is something we talked about last year during the get-together, that when our aged people get to this stage, excuse me to say some of them look pitiful. Some of them do not have children who would take care of them at that age, so if the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has the aged as part of his missions as he said some time ago, then my prayer is that, the Aged Care bill will be passed before he leaves the presidential seat”.

The Member of Parliament for Akwatia, Henry Boakye who was a guest of honour at the event, expressed satisfaction about the honour done the women.

“I’m really happy my dear brother has been able to put this together again this year. It’s a laudable initiative which goes a long way to encourage others who live and work in urban centres to make it a point to come back home and support the very people who gave them foundation during their upbringing”.

On her part, Madam Comfort Dansowaa who broke down in tears thanked the organizer for the honour done her.