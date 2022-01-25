The National Sports Authority has disclosed that the Cape Coast stadium which has played host to the Black Stars in recent times will be unavailable to the Ghana Football Association for Ghana’s upcoming World Cup Qualifiers play-off against Nigeria.

The decision is as a result of the decision by State Protocol to hold this year’s Independence day celebration at the said venue.

In a letter signed by the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi, he said the Cape Coast stadium will be closed down to sporting activities to enable exterior and beautification works to be done for the independence day celebrations.

“I respectfully write to you to inform you of the decision by the State Protocol at the Jubilee House to hold this year’s Independence Anniversary Celebration at the Cape Coast Stadium on 6th March 2022”

“By this letter, the Ghana Football Association is accordingly informed of this decision and advised to resort to other venues preferably the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium respectively for the March 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff qualifier between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigera” The letter added.

Ghana’s Black Stars will take on Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup Play-offs.

The draw, which was done in Cameroon on Saturday afternoon will see the West-African sides face off in a two-legged tie for a place in the next World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars edged South Africa 1-0 in their final group qualifying match to book a place in the playoff, while the Super Eagles of Nigeria topped their group after a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde in their final group match.

The third round of the World Cup qualifiers will take place between the 24-29 March, 2022.