Cedar Mountain Chapel International (CMC), East Legon Assemblies of God, has received the “Church of Excellence Award 2022”.

The award was presented to CMC by Rev. Doug Clay, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God, USA on Friday, 7th January 2022 during an impartation service at its premises in Accra.

Rev. Doug Clay who is the Chief Executive Officer of the General Council of the Assemblies of God, USA, during the presentation of the award to the recipient church amidst cheers and excitement from members admonished the church leadership and members to continue being a vibrant local church with global impact.

Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, the Lead Pastor of Cedar Mountain Chapel, responding in shock after the presentation was quick to defer the GLORY to God as he led his congregants to sing – “we give glory to the Lord, He Reigns”.

He further said, “This is what God can do, Cedar Mountain Chapel. God has singled us out of the many Assemblies of God churches around the globe with over 65 million population and honoured us, we are grateful to God.”

The Lead Pastor pledged the church’s unwavering support to the kingdom’s growth through effective and innovative soul-winning, leadership, and the exhibition of excellence.

The Church of Excellence Award is a global annual award from the office of the Global General Superintendent, Assemblies of God, instituted to give churches a pat on the back for their good works.

The recipient church must be one that reflects the excellence of God in their ministry.

This includes using excellent and innovative means to reach the world with the gospel, delivering church service in excellent ways and reaching the unsaved with the true gospel of Christ.

About Cedar Mountain Chapel, AG

Cedar Mountain Chapel International (CMC) is a 21st Century cutting-edge New Testament model church under the Assemblies of God Ghana with the aim to excel in worship, raise leaders and provide leadership in all things.

The Church uses every excellent and innovative means to win souls, thereby equipping the individual to live a fulfilling life on earth, to become relevant in society, and qualify them to live in eternity.

The 11-year-old church which started at East Legon from humble beginnings currently has an active membership of about 1600 congregants.

In 2020, during the pandemic, the church built and dedicated their state-of-the-art 1,300-seater auditorium (Cedar First Chapel) at Shaishie where they currently worship.

Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam is the Lead Pastor and is ably supported by three Associate Pastors, a church board, and members who are passionate about the things of God.

As a church that believes in God for hard things, CMC is currently building a 6,000-seater auditorium with its accompanying MODERN facilities.

This Cedar City is believed will be a home for believers who are seeking a church to fellowship, feel belonged, and be equipped and empowered with the word of God.

The church has contributed significantly towards the development of society. During the pandemic, the church provided relief items for over 5,000 people, including pastors.

Through its innovative soul-winning strategy, dubbed kindness evangelism, the church has been at the frontline, meeting the socio-economic needs of the vulnerable in society.

Cedar Mountain Chapel is located at No. 1 Lagos Avenue, East Legon, Accra-Ghana.

They run three services on Sundays. The first service is at 7 am, the second service starts at 9:30 am and the third service starts at 5:30 pm.