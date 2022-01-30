Christian Fetor- Tsormana Ministries, a Christian based Non-Governmental Organization, has donated school uniforms to students of Tinkong Presby School in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Students of the school and other schools in the Tinkong enclave, a farming community in the Akuapem North Municipality, have been deprived of a number of basic social amenities and other needs such as school uniforms.

As a result, many students report to school in mufti.

The challenges have forced a number of parents to withdraw their wards from some schools.

The group, which undertook a survey in the area later sent dressmakers and designers to the school to take the measurement of the students.

In an interview with Citi News after presenting the school uniforms and other teaching and learning materials to the school, the Programs Coordinator of Christian Fetor-Tsormana Ministries, Mrs. Sefakor Ewurama Adaklu, called on other groups and individuals to bless the underprivileged in society to help bridge the inequality gap.

“We realised that, there are a lot of under privileged people in our society who found themselves there for no fault of theirs, so as people in the community, we decided to take it upon ourselves to actually extend a helping hand to some of these people. So over the years, it has become an annual project that we do yearly, and we try and locate a deprived community and then we help those in need.”

“This year in particular, I think when the issue of Tinkong came up, we were a bit amiss whether we would really find what we want in Tinkong, but we came here and to our amazement we realised that, even though we felt that Tinkong is almost close to Koforidua, we were very amazed at what we saw because we realised that a lot of the kids were deprived.”

She noted that, “When we got here that day, most of them were in mufti. We saw a number of them with torn uniforms and we said, since this is quite close to us, we actually had to start from where we are so why not Tinkong, that is why we are here today.”

She added that, “Interestingly, I think the day we came to even take the measurement, we realise most of the students didn’t turn up, when we enquired, we were told it’s a market day so majority of them had gone to the market with parents and that is to say that, on market days, even as teachers you don’t have students to teach which is unfortunate because if education is the key like we say, then we expect that, even the parents should be those pushing the children to school”.

On his part, the Pastor in charge of the Tinkong Presbyterian Church, Rev. King George Nukpezah, who was grateful for the gesture, qsaid it will go a long way to improve teaching and learning.

“We are very grateful for these items, and we can not express our gratitude enough because it is not the first time CFM is doing this donation. These books and writing materials will also boost teaching and learning as those who do not have access to books will have them now. Like Oliver twist, we are asking for more from where this came from and from anyone who would want to come to our aid”.