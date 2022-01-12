Police in the Ashanti Region have debunked claims that two dead bodies are discovered at the abandoned Kumasi Children’s Park every month.

The Assembly member for the Afful Nkwanta electoral area, Daniel Otuo Acheampong, in an interview with the media in a bid to call on authorities to redevelop the Kumasi Children’s Park, lamented that the area has become a den for criminals and as such they collect two dead bodies there every month.

“At least we pick dead bodies here every month. We are even tired. Students and traders, particularly women, are at times attacked. They usually come here at night,” the Assembly member lamented in a Citi News interview.

However, speaking to Citi News, the police commander for B District, popularly known as the Zongo Police Command, Chief Supt. Ameyaw Afriyie said their records show that only one body was discovered in 2021.

“What we have in the record is that on July 11, 2021, one unknown dead body, a male, was picked up from the children’s Park getting closer to where the Total filling station is situated. So far, in the year 2021, that was the only dead body that we have picked from that place. So as to the claim that two dead bodies are picked per month, we don’t have evidence to that effect”.

As residents have reiterated calls for authorities to redevelop the Kumasi Children’s Park, the Manhyia Palace, which directly oversees the facility, says measures have been put in place for phase one of the project to begin, which would be known as the Ashanti World of Wonder.

Chief of Amoaman, Nana Agyenim Boateng disclosed to Citi News the plans the Manhyia Palace has for the project.

“We now have come to realisation that it will be very difficult to do that whole twenty-five million dollars at a go, so we now want to build it in phases. Phase one will be the first step. Then we will incorporate the library because already, they’ve got the funding. This year 2022, we will start our phases and then join forces with anybody who is also prepared to support the vision of the Ashanti world of wonder, and also, the Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem foundation.”