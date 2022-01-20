Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has called off its strike.

“All members should organize themselves and resume work on Monday, 24th January 2022,” the association said in a statement.

CLOGSAG called off the strike after it said its National Executive Council had reviewed the Memorandum of Understanding with the Government.

The strike, which started on Thursday morning, left some Ghanaians seeking government services stranded across the country.

Some offices run by civil servants were locked up.

The strike was carried out by workers in ministries, government agencies and departments.

The association had complained that the conditions of service of its members were being overlooked despite reminders to the government.

CLOGSAG has said a proposed salary structure was sent to the Finance Ministry a year ago.

The union has in the past taken on the government in a push for a 15 percent increment in premium for its members.