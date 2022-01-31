The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will later this week inaugurate a ministerial committee of technical experts to probe issues of mining health and safety in the country.

The team will be mandated to investigate issues surrounding the Bogoso-Appiate explosion and other general issues in the sector.

The explosion occurred after a motorcycle allegedly went under a truck carrying explosives owned by Maxam Limited.

The explosives were being transported to the Chirano gold mine.

A statement from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources which disclosed the suspension also indicated that the Chief Inspector of the Mines has been interdicted, as investigations into the incident continue.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor in a Citi News interview said the ministry is hoping to implement recommendations that will be made in the report by the committee after it has concluded its work in a bid to ensure that safety and health standards are held high in the sector in the country.

“We are going to inaugurate a ministerial committee of technocrats who are going to conduct an inquiry, not just into this incident but into the whole issue of health and safety of mining in Ghana. It will not just be on explosives but everything that has to do with health safety so that out of that, we can have recommendations which will be implemented to make our country a safe and healthy destination for mining,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional NDC Parliamentary Caucus is demanding a thorough investigation into the Appiate explosion disaster for corrective measures as well as compensation for victims.

The Chairman of the Western Regional NDC Parliamentary Caucus, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, speaking after leading seven NDC parliamentarians to visit and donate relief items to the victims of the disaster, said this is a time to unite and support victims and also ensure thorough investigation into the disaster.

“When things like this happen, it is important that as a country we get to the bottom of it and make sure we find out what happened and if there are corrective measures we take it. We all know that there are laws in place. Thus, LI 2177 states clearly how transportation of explosive materials must be handled.”

“This investigation must be thorough enough for us to get to the bottom for us to find out what happened. If there were lapses, we need to know people who should be held accountable and make sure that we put in measures that will not let this happen anywhere in this country anymore. That’s what we should all be united in going forward and doing.”