The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says government will this year begin the construction of 16 new Senior High Schools in Zongo Communities across the country.

Speaking at a meeting with Muslim Leaders in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said government will prioritise education in Muslim communities.

“In fact, we have begun a programme to build 16 model Senior High Schools for the Zongo communities, one in every region of the country. These are going to be first-class model Senior High Schools that will rub shoulders with the best in the country.”

“We are starting the first three in 2022 and roll them in due course.”

We’ll develop Zongos with schools, not mortuaries – Bawumia jabs NDC

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the run to the 2020 elections, mocked the National Democratic Congress’ manifesto promise of facilitating the establishment of morgues in accordance with Islamic customs and practices.

Speaking at the conference of the national council of Fulani chiefs, Dr. Bawumia says people in Zongo communities deserve education and not mortuaries.

“We are going to build a model senior high school in the Zongo community in every region, so we will start with 16 model SHSs so that our children will have an opportunity to attend those schools. That will be the start of next year. Our policy is not one Zongo, one mortuary, we are not thinking of mortuary. We are thinking of schools – we want to develop our Zongos with schools and not mortuary.”