The Mobile Money Association of Ghana says it has been left out of the ongoing consultative engagements for the soon-to-be-rolled-out Electronic Transaction Levy.

The group, which has already petitioned the Minority caucus in Parliament to push for the rejection of the tax policy say, implementing the measure without the inputs of its members will burden consumers and cripple its business operations.

“If the customer is not there, we the agents are also not there, so for the fact that there are going to be extra charges, it means that our businesses will be impacted. What we are telling the government is that we all have to sit down on how best we can model a tax that will not put either of the beneficiaries at a disadvantage. This is our position because the E-levy will have a toll on us”, General Secretary of the Association, Evans Otumfuor, said on Eyewitness News.

The agents argued that the passage of the bill will lead to over a million job losses since it will discourage the usage of their services.