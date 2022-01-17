The Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada, has urged gas distributors to put in place systems at gas dispensary points in the country to check for faulty gas cylinders.

His call follows a gas explosion that claimed a life at Achiase-Amoam in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region and led to the hospitalization of four others.

“The points where the gas was purchased should have a certain minimum level of inspection on these bottles (gas cylinders) to ensure that the bottles that people are buying the gas in, are safe to contain and to use this gas is in the first place. If this does not occur, we will have these things happening every now and then.”

“While we await the cylinder recirculation programme which we believe will put a significant end to some of these explosions that we’ve been experiencing, we must put in place systems to let the dispensary points do some inspection on this, but we must put in place some systems to educate people who come to these places to buy gas so that in the event that even if the leakages are not detected at the point of purchase and they later detect a leakage at home, they know what steps to take and what not to do.”

He further indicated that more awareness on preventive measures on gas explosions would reduce the number of gas explosions yearly.