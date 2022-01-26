The contested Electronic Transaction Levy [E-levy], will not be re-laid in parliament this week following the reconvening of the house.

This according to Citi News sources is to allow for more time in the ongoing consultations regarding the bill.

The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has announced the re-introduction of an updated bill to the house after the rancour which characterized the passage of the tax measure that seeks to impose a 1.75% rate on some digital transactions.

But on the official opening of the second session on Tuesday, January 25, 2021, Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, said the Majority did not introduce the tax policy at the crucial business committee for the week.

“If there will be any discussion on E-levy at all, that may be next week on the principle that the Finance Ministry and government, as well as our colleagues in the majority, have now seen wisdom that we gave them that because they are passing a law, they should consult Ghanaians. This is part of the law, but they wanted to pass it under certificate of urgency.”

Government will on Thursday, January 27, 2022, hold a major townhall meeting on the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy.

The exercise forms part of series of engagements the government has planned with the aim of explaining the importance of the E-levy as well as taking feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders on the levy.

The government also says the feedback will inform it on the implementation of the levy.

The E-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions.

Opposition

The Minority in parliament continues to push against the E-levy proposal by the government, insisting, it is in the interest of the public.

It says the levy will only impose hardship on Ghanaians and the Minority will do all within its powers to resist its passage in Parliament

“We are opposed to the E-levy because this is not the time for E-levy. At this time when there is COVID, and we are advised to reduce physical interaction and do electronic transfers, this is not time to bring in e-levy,” MP for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor said.

However, the New Patriotic Party is confident the electronic transaction levy bill will be passed into law.

This according to officers within the party is because of extensive engagements that have been held with various stakeholders within the recess period.

The party says it expects the minority to allow parliamentary practice to reign and allow the majority to have its way.