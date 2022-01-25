The Accra Circuit Court 4 has advised lawyers for the rapper, Medikal, to formally apply for the release of his gun.

This follows an oral submission by the lawyers for an order for the release of the gun which they say is still in the custody of the police.

Born Samuel Adu Frimpong, Medikal was arrested in October last year for brandishing a gun publicly while campaigning for the release of Shatta Wale who was then in custody over the publication of fake news charges.

The Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Denis Terkpetey, also prayed the court to adjourn the case to enable them to file processes, disclosures, and witness statements, and to serve the same on the accused persons.

His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, presiding, has adjourned the case to February 15, 2020.

Prosecute Shatta Wale, others now or acquit and discharge them – Lawyers

In a related development, lawyers for dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and the three others standing trial, have expressed disappointment in the State for unduly delaying the trial of their clients.

Known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, Shatta Wale is facing charges of publication of false news, together with his alleged accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, Eric Venator, alias Gangee, and Iddriss Yussif, are being treated as accessories of the alleged crime.

The lawyers, Jerry Avenogbor, Andrew Vortia, and Samuel Ofori, told the Accra Circuit Court 4 that the accused persons were arrested with speed and aggression and put before the court only for the prosecution to go back to sleep.

Mr. Avenogbor lamented in court on Tuesday that for the past three months, all they do is to come to court for an adjournment.

The court presided over His Honour, Emmanuel Essandoh, subsequently adjourned the case to February 15, 2022.