UK-based gospel artiste, KK Mensah, has urged his colleague gospel musicians in the diaspora to rethink their promotional strategy after releasing their songs.

The budding gospel artiste told ghanaweekend.com that in the wake of the high cost of promotions and lack of structure within the Ghanaian music space, it has become important to focus on one’s immediate territory and location in order to engage and grow a loyal fan base.

KK Mensah released Aseda, his first single in 2019, which featured gospel heavyweight KODA, and followed up with a second single Mmre Nie (It’s my time), featuring Pastor Edwin Dadson two years later.

KK is currently working on his third single N’Adom (His Grace), and will be embarking on a UK-wide church tour this year.

The ‘Aseda Tour’ is scheduled to make joyful stops at Milton Keynes, Leeds, Birmingham, Swindon, Luton, Manchester, and London.

KK Mensah is gradually endearing himself to the Ghanaian community in the UK as the next big representation of traditional Ghanaian gospel in the diaspora.

Through the instrumentality of his management team, KK Mensah featured as the opening act for ‘This far by Grace’ and Keteke concerts hosted by Pastor Edwin and KODA in Accra and Takoradi respectively.

Catch the Aseda tour in a city near you if you are in the UK.