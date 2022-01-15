A Deputy Education Minister, John Ntim Fordjour, has rubbished claims that the government’s double track system for Senior High Schools has been abolished.

Some publications including viral WhatsApp messages claim that the government has cancelled the controversial policy but Mr. Ntim Fordjour explained in a social media post that the government has only introduced some changes to the policy.

According to him, SHS 1 and SHS 2 students have now been taken off the gold and green double entry system and both classes will now report to school as one cohort.

“Double Track system has not been abolished as purported by some news portals. What has been eliminated is the Gold/Green double-entry of Form 1&2 students. What it means is that all Form 1 students will go to school as one cohort not divided into two (as was formerly done in Green and Gold Tracks). Similarly, all Form 2 students will go to school as one cohort, not divided into two.”

Mr. Ntim Fordjour said as the government completes more school infrastructure, it will phase out the system and all classes report as one cohort.

“As more school buildings are completed, the entire school population will report to school at the same time as one cohort as it pertains in Single Track schools. Disregard the screenshots of stories in circulation attributed to me that “Double Track has been abolished”. For the purpose of emphasis, Double Track system has not been abolished,” he added.

The double-track system was introduced by the government in order to enable various senior high schools to take in more students and ensure that all students have access to senior high school education.