The Audit Service has held a ceremony to mark the commencement of the construction of a new regional office complex in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The project, which is expected to be completed by December 2022, will be funded by GIZ with support from the Government of Ghana.

In an interview with Citi News after breaking ground and handing over the site to contractors, the Eastern Regional Auditor, Mr. Patrick Nii Quaye, said the project when completed will improve public trust us audit staff will now be operating in their own space.

“One of our biggest challenges at Audit Service has been office accommodation. So we are so gracious that government has listened to us and provided us the opportunity to get this land and funding support from GIZ to construct a multi-purpose building not only for the Eastern Region but other satellite offices. We at the region are happy to see this project come to light so that we can work effectively and be more independent of our clients”.

“This building will have some facilities for colleagues to work in a much more conducive environment. We anticipate there will be more infrastructure in terms of ICT to support our auditing and again be able to host our social events right here. It is also expected that in future, there can be an extension of this project to take care of staff bungalows for workers who will want to stay over the night to continue working. We will also be having meetings with our clients in our office instead of going to their offices.”

He said the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The Municipal Chief Executive for New Juaben South, Comfort Asante, who commended management for the initiative, said the presence of the regional office will open up the viability of the newly created municipality.

“I must say, I was very much happy when I had the invitation to come and witness the groundbreaking for the construction of your regional office in my municipality. The audit service plays an integral role in safeguarding the public purse and putting institutions on their toes, and well done to you all for the initiative. I want to assure you of our support anytime. I will personally drive here to check the speed of work by the contractors and make sure they deliver on schedule”.

“This is the right way to go. For you being here, I know for a fact that it will open up this new municipality and I must say the assembly is ready to work with individuals and organizations to bring development to this municipality”.