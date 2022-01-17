A lead coach and trainer with Branch Out Africa, Doreen Baffoe has shared some key strategies for developing the right mindset to thrive and develop in a rather complex world.

Speaking to Bernard Avle on the Effective Living Series, Madam Doreen Baffoe shared her ‘dynamic’ career journey.

“I started at the customer services at Databank, moved to head of settlement, also at Databank and Business Development Manager for SME’s for Barclays (now Absa), lectured at Central University, among others.”

“My roles have been quite different.”

These, according to her, were enabled by the right mindset she had developed over the years.

She has coined a model called SACUM, which captures all these.

Below is Doreen Baffoe’s SACUM model towards leading self in the new world of work:

S- Start with your grand purpose; Have a relationship with your maker.

A – Align your mission to the grand purpose

C- Current context; ask if your relevant questions that will propel you to the next level

U – Understand the roles that you play

M – Minister to the lives given



