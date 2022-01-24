Mike Ohene-Effah, the Co-Founder of LeadAfrique spoke about ‘How to Remodel & Rebuild your business for Success’ on the Effective Living Series.

He noted three ‘Rs’ as being critical to this process; Recalibrate, Remodel and Rebuild.

“When the global environment changes the way we have seen COVID-19 wreak havoc, you need to sit back and recalibrate your business.”

“You cannot go about business the same way you used to three years ago. When you do that, you will be eaten by the sharks,” Mr. Ohene-Effah said.

Click below to listen to the full podcast: